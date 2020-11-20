Aid runneth over: Flooded Isabela now 'overwhelmed' with typhoon aid - gov

Watch also in iWantTFC



Thousands of evacuees from the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses in Isabela have started to go home, "overwhelmed" with the relief aid they received from fellow Filipinos, the province's governor said Friday.

"Ang dami kasing relief na dumating dito, na-overwhelmed kami. Kung na-overwhelm kami sa pagdaloy ng tubig ganoon din iyong pagdaloy ng relief at ako ay natutuwa dahil iyong bayanihan spirit ay bumabalik na naman sa ating mga kababayan," said Governor Rodolfo Albano III.

(We were overwhelmed, so much relief came. If we were overwhelmed by the floods, that was how much relief came in and I am happy that because of bayanihan spirit, our compatriots are returning home.)

"I-reserba na lang natin muna iyong pagtulong kasi umaapaw na rin iyong tulong dito sa amin. Kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa intensiyon ninyo at hihingi na lang kami ng dasal ulit para tuluyang makabangon ho kami," he said in a public briefing.

(Let us reserve the help because it is overflowing here. We are thankful for your intention, and we will just ask for prayers so we can fully recover.)

