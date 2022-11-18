Home  >  News

Bantag dug for Yamashita treasure in BuCor excavation site: Remulla

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2022 12:27 AM

The Philippine justice secretary alleges that suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag is digging for the fabled Yamashita war treasure at the excavation site in the national penitentiary. This, as Justice Secretary Boying Remulla shuns Bantag's call to resign in exchange for turning himself in to authorities. Mike Navallo with the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 18, 2022
