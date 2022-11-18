Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine justice secretary alleges that suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag is digging for the fabled Yamashita war treasure at the excavation site in the national penitentiary. This, as Justice Secretary Boying Remulla shuns Bantag's call to resign in exchange for turning himself in to authorities. Mike Navallo with the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 18, 2022