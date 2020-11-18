Home  >  News

Students calling for academic strike unfazed by Duterte's threat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2020 12:02 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to stop funding the University of the Philippines after student groups angered him with their call for an academic strike.

The students vow to stand their ground as experts point out the president cannot withhold the budget of a state university. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 18, 2020
