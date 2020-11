Palace says guidelines on way after delay on DOH use of P17-billion PAGCOR fund

Watch also in iWantTFC

Malacañang said Thursday that the health department would soon release guidelines that would let it tap billions of pesos from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for the Universal Health Care program.

Under the Universal Health Care Law, half of the national government's share from PAGCOR's income, as well as 40 percent of the charity fund of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) should be used to ensure that every Filipino gets access to the "highest possible quality of health care" at an affordable price.

"Hindi nila nire-remit kasi walang guidelines. They are waiting for DOH to finish the guidelines so they can remit the amount for UHC," Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Wednesday during budget debates in the Senate.

(They have not remitted that because there are no guidelines. They are waiting for the DOH to finish the guidelines so they can remit the amount for UHC.)



The DOH and state medical insurer PhilHealth have agreed on the guidelines, which now only need the signature of PCSO and PAGCOR., said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

