Hasten hazard pay release, Palace appeals as 16,000 health workers wait
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 19 2020 03:48 PM
Malacañang, Palace, Harry Roque, IATF, coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus worldometer, coronavirus deaths, coronavirus cases, coronavirus how many, coronavirus updates, COVID-19 updates, pandemic, COVID, COVID latest, coronavirus latest, Philippines coronavirus, Philippines news, hazard pay
- /entertainment/11/19/20/sneak-peek-kapamilya-stars-at-the-2020-christmas-station-id-shoot
- /video/news/11/19/20/duterte-wont-apologize-after-2-aides-falsely-accused-robredo-of-using-c-130-roque
- /life/11/19/20/forget-the-fancy-proposal-lets-just-get-married
- /life/11/19/20/watch-jeremy-jauncey-shares-no-equipment-workout
- /business/11/19/20/us-airline-ceos-renew-request-for-more-aid-in-letter-to-congress