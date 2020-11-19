Hasten hazard pay release, Palace appeals as 16,000 health workers wait

Watch also in iWantTFC



Malacañang on Thursday urged authorities to fast-track the release of funds for health workers, after the health department revealed that 16,000 frontliners in the country's COVID-19 response have not yet receive this incentive.

The Bayanihan 1 and 2 laws meant to address the health crisis include funding for the hazard pay, and if this is not enough, additional funds can be drawn from the health department's budget next year, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Ang pakiusap lang po natin, iyong mga tao po na magri-release ng ganitong kabayaran, sana po ay madaliin ‘no," he said in a press briefing.

(Our request is that the people who should release this incentive should fast-track it.)

