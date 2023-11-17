x

Marcos, Xi to meet in US amid tensions in West PH Sea

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2023 01:27 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a one-on-one meeting in the US in a bid to ease tensions in the South China Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2023
