Home > News Marcos, Xi to meet in US amid tensions in West PH Sea Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 18 2023 01:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a one-on-one meeting in the US in a bid to ease tensions in the South China Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China South China Sea Xi Xi Jinping West Philippine Sea diplomacy