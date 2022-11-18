Home  >  News

Marcos, Xi Jinping susuportahan ang code of conduct para sa South China Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2022 07:27 PM

Napagkasunduan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at ni China President Xi Jinping na suportahan ang pagsasapinal ng code of conduct sa South China Sea. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 18 Nobyembre 2022.

