MANILA – Teachers and non-teaching personnel who will be participating in limited face-to-face classes in colleges and universities must be registered with state insurer PhilHealth, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Thursday.

“Isa po sa requirement namin ay dapat registered sa PhilHealth ang ating teaching and non-teaching personnel o kaya naman yung mga students natin na magpa-participate sa limited face-to-face classes,” CHED Executive Director IV Atty. Cinderella Jaro told TeleRadyo, when asked if they will be giving assistance to students and teachers who may fall ill with COVID-19 during classes.

“Para kung sakali po na sila ay magkaroon ng COVID, meron na pong benefits na ino-offer ang PhilHealth. So yung PhilHealth po ang kumbaga sasagot para doon sa mga benefits na nalalaan sa kanila kung sakaling sila ay magkaroon ng COVID,” she said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has approved the CHED’s proposed phased implementation of limited in-person classes for all college programs in areas under Alert Level 3 and below.

Under the first phase, which starts on December 2021, all higher education institutions (HEIs) in areas under Alert Level 2 may apply for limited in-person classes.

Jaro said isolation facilities will also be required of colleges that want to resume face-to-face classes.

“Ang requirement po namin dapat may isolation room naman. Pero ito naman, cinoordinate namin sa Department of Health, dapat may isolation room, standard naman po ito na protocol.”

“Kaya naman, dapat dalhin itong studyante o kung sino man ang may symptoms, nagpapakita ng symptoms,” she added.

She also said that classrooms need to be disinfected in case someone there tests positive for COVID-19.

“Ang pupuwedeng mangyari, kung sakali magkaroon ng positive case doon sa isang building, sa isang classroom, then they have to undergo muna disinfection procedure para sa kanila sa classroom na yon. So for the meantime, para doon sa classroom na yon, they will have to…yung flexible learning mode namin muna.”

“Online muna hanggang sa ma disinfect nila ang kanilang place at sa ganoon ay matapos nila yung quarantine procedure as directed by the Department of Health,” she said.

Jaro added that students and teachers alike need to bring proof of vaccination to face-to-face classes.

“Yes po, kasi kailangan may proof tayo na fully vaccinated na tayo,” she said.

Aside from these, Jaro noted that schools must be “retrofitted” before the CHED can approve their application for the resumption of limited face-to-face classes.

“Kailangan tingnan po namin if you have already retrofitted your facilities at meron pong ilan pong mga requirements para mapakita ninyo na ready na at prepared na talaga ang isang eskwelahan sa pagreresume ng limited face-to-face classes.”

She added, “Doon sa aming guidelines, kailangan yung 1.5 meters doon sa table at sa mga chairs ay naoobserbahan. So doon sa barriers, hindi naman namin nire-require ito as long as you can see that the social distancing measure of 1.5 meters between chairs and tables will be observed.”

--TeleRadyo, 18 November 2021

