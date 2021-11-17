Home  >  News

Duterte meets with House lawmakers, as picture clears over 2022 alliances

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2021 01:11 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte attempted to solidify his allies' support for the 2022 candidacies of his daughter and his loyal aide. The president met with House lawmakers at Malacañang for dinner where members of his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio's party were noticeably absent. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2021
