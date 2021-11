Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday led the inauguration of 8 seaport projects in Mindoro and inspected an expanded passenger terminal building.

The new projects include those in the ports of Abra de Ilog in Occidental Mindoro, as well as Calapan, Puerto Galera, Bulalacao, Mansalay, Bansud and Roxas, according to a release by Malacanang.

Meanwhile, the ongoing expansion of the Port of Calapan’s passenger terminal building can accommodate 3,500 passengers at any given time, the Palace said.

Duterte said the projects would "improve mobility and productivity and help boost economic growth in the area."

“The island of Mindoro plays a significant role in boosting the country’s interconnectivity as it serves as a gateway for passengers and goods coming from Luzon to Visayas and Mindanao and vice versa,” he said in a speech in Calapan City.

“Apart from the seamless connecting our regions, these ports will also boost the tourism industry in the island of Mindoro,” Duterte continued.

“Indeed these projects affirm the government’s strong commitment to improve the lives of Filipinos by pursuing vital structures projects even amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News