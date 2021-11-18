Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – “Kailan ang debate?”

This was Senate aspirant Atty. Chel Diokno’s response when asked about his reaction to President Rodrigo Duterte running for a Senate seat in 2022—and the possibility that they will work together in the upper chamber next year.

Diokno said he is open to debating with the President or any other aspiring senator.

“I would love to have a debate with the President or with anyone else who is running for the Senate. After all, that’s what we’re gonna be doing if ever we are elected,” he said.

“We will be debating bills and passing laws and that’s really, the purpose of an election is to find out who’s qualified for those positions,” he added.

The human rights lawyer said he bears no ill will towards the president.

“Ako naman hindi ko naman pine-personal 'yan. Perhaps on his side, but as far as I’m concerned, I’ve never believed--something I’ve learned from my father is never to plant those types of feelings inside me because they are like a poison,” he said.

Duterte had previously lashed out at Diokno for allegedly criticizing the government's response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and encouraging people to defy the lockdown.

He also mocked Diokno's loss in the 2019 midterm elections, saying, "Problema sa'yo, 'pag nagsalita ka, ang laki ng ngipin mo kaya na-discourage ang mga tao."

(Your problem is, when you speak, your teeth are too big that's why people were discouraged.)

"Pag magkita tayo, patalsikin ko isang ngipin mo."

Diokno, however, seems to have used the attention on his teeth to stress the need for a better justice system in the country.

"Gagawin kong abot-kamay ang hustisya… Dapat may kagat ang hustisya at may ngipin ang batas,” he said when he filed his certificate of candidacy.

(I will make justice within reach to everyone. Justice should have teeth.)

--ANC, 18 November 2021