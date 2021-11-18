Watch more on iWantTFC

Catanduanes, the only province under COVID-19 Alert 4 until the end of the month amid easing infections across the country, appealed on Thursday for more vaccines as it sought to bring down infections.

About 65,478 or 24 percent of Catanduanes' target population have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, said Gov. Joseph Cua.

The province can vaccinate around 4,470 people a day, and has sent around 2 buses for mobile inoculation. Local officials offer food packs to convince people to get immunized, Cua said.

"Gusto ko pong ipahatid sa aming lalawigan at sa National Government ang [pangangailangan ng] karagdagang vaccine allocation para maipagpatuloy namin ang pagbakuna at ma-reach namin iyong herd immunity," he said in a televised public briefing.

(I want to relay to the provincial and national government the need for additional vaccine allocation so we can continue the inoculation and reach herd immunity.)

Catanduanes was placed under Alert Level 4 on Wednesday, the area under the highest COVID-19 restriction in the country. No area is currently under the highest Alert 5.

Cua said one factor for the province's alert level is its 82-percent hospital utilization rate. He noted Catanduanes has only one provincial hospital and 2 private hospitals.

The governor said the province has also confirmed 27 cases so far of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant, which spurred infections.

Catanduanes has tallied 2,868 COVID-19 cases, of which 154 were active as of Wednesday, according to the health department's online tracker.

While the province's medical oxygen is enough, it is sometimes forced to use buffer stocks when ferry boats cannot bring in new supply, Cua said.

He said the provincial hospital is also having difficulty procuring remdesivir, a drug used to treat severe COVID-19, due to a pending application for certificate of compassionate use.