WATCH: Robredo tells Duterte to be wary of advisers peddling lies

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Tuesday President Rodrigo Duterte should look for whoever was relaying to him wrong information on her supposed moves at the height of the typhoon.

In a speech aired Tuesday evening, Duterte accused Robredo of lying about his whereabouts while typhoon Ulysses battered parts of the country last week and supposedly fueling the #NasaanAngPangulo topic which circulated on social media.

Robredo said she felt a sense of "deja vu" as she recalled that she was also ousted from Duterte's cabinet in 2016 over "false information" that she joined an anti-administration rally.

"Iyong information dati sa Presidente sumama raw ako sa rally against sa administration, which wasn’t true at all and it’s happening again now. So para sa akin, si Presidente balikan niya iyong nagsusumbong sa kaniya kasi nagsisinungaling iyon," she said in a Facebook live on her official page.

(The information that reached the President before was that I joined a rally against the administration, which wasn't true at all, and it's happening again now. So for me, the President should find who told him about that because that person was lying.)

She also called out Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, who claimed that she "freeloaded" on government's C-130 to bring relief goods to Catanduanes, when she never did.

"So iyong sa akin, ang mga sunod-sunod na nangyayari nagpapakita na iyong peddlers of fake news nasa paligid mismo ni Presidente. At tingin ko, malaking kasalanan iyon para kay Presidente for him to react that way, nagre-react siya sa isang false information. Kaya sa akin, iyong pakiusap ko lang: ang dami nang peddlers of fake news sa atin; huwag na nilang dagdagan," she said.

(For me, recent events show that the peddlers of fake news are around the President. And I think that's a big sin for the President to react that way, reacting to false information. So my request is: there are already lots of peddlers of fake news, let's not add to that.)

Robredo said she does not know who started the #NasaanAngPangulo trend, but officials should not be sensitive to criticisms from the public.

"Dapat kasi hindi tayo balat-sibuyas sa ganiyan kasi traditionally naman kung sino iyong nakaupo, marami talagang reklamo iyong tao. Pero sa atin, hindi dapat siya nagiging dahilan para mag-away-away lalo na sa panahon na dapat nagtutulong-tulungan," she said.

(We should not be onion-skinned in things like this because traditionally, whoever sits in power receives many complaints from the people. But it should not be reason enough to fight among ourselves at a time when we should be helping each other.)

The government should have proven those behind the hashtag trend wrong instead of launching a "ghost hunt" and accusing people of spreading wrong information, she said.

"Iyon iyong pakiusap ko, huwag na nilang dagdagan kasi sobrang dami na. Sobrang dami na ng peddlers of false information. Ang pinakakawawa rito iyong ordinaryong taumbayan na naa-access iyong kanilang sinasabi at napapaniwala nila sa maling impormasyon," she said.

(That's my plea, don't add because there's already too much. There are so many peddlers of false information. The public who is fed wrong information suffers most.)