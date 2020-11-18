Cabinet officials say sorry to Robredo over wrong claims
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 18 2020 11:42 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Leni Robredo, Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte meltdown, Duterte insults Robredo
- /classified-odd/11/18/20/duck-and-cover-blow-up-mascots-star-at-thai-protests
- /overseas/11/18/20/trump-faces-wisconsin-recount-deadline-biden-keeps-focus-on-covid-19-response
- /news/11/18/20/robredo-pag-nagsisinungaling-ka-iko-call-out-kita
- /news/11/18/20/doh-30-health-facilities-affected-by-typhoons
- /news/11/18/20/kami-nga-outside-the-kulambo-robredo-says-not-competing-with-duterte-on-typhoon-aid