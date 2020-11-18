Home  >  News

Cabinet officials say sorry to Robredo over wrong claims

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2020 11:42 PM

Vice President Leni Robredo fights back at false claims thrown at her by President Rodrigo Duterte during a televised calamity briefing.

Some of Duterte's senior Cabinet officials said they've apologized to Robredo and admitted they made erroneous statements against the vice president. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 18, 2020
