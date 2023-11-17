x

Debris bumagsak mula sa construction crane sa Davao City dahil sa lindol

Posted at Nov 17 2023 07:43 PM

Sapul sa video ang pagbagsak ng debris mula sa isang construction crane sa Davao City bunsod ng magnitude 6.8 na lindol na yumanig sa ilang parte ng Mindanao. Nagpa-Patrol, Chrislen Bulosan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 17 Nobyembre 2023 

