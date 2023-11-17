Home > News Debris bumagsak mula sa construction crane sa Davao City dahil sa lindol ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2023 07:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sapul sa video ang pagbagsak ng debris mula sa isang construction crane sa Davao City bunsod ng magnitude 6.8 na lindol na yumanig sa ilang parte ng Mindanao. Nagpa-Patrol, Chrislen Bulosan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 17 Nobyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news regions regional news Davao City lindol construction construction crane debris