Senators Tulfo, Villar get heated on issue of land conversion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2022 10:08 PM

Tensions flared between Senators Raffy Tulfo and Cynthia Villar during deliberations on the proposed budget of the Department of Agriculture.

The heated exchange was sparked by Tulfo’s interpellation on the issue of land conversion. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2022
 
