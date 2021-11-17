Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The interior department on Wednesday urged the public to report establishments violating protocols meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Establishments could lose their safety seal with violations like overcrowding or failure to inspect vaccination cards, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

If their safety seal is revoked, they would be barred from operating at a 10-percent additional capacity, and could have their business permits suspended with repeated violations, he added.

The safety seal shows contact details of the agency that issued it, through which the public can report violations, Malaya said.

He said for seals issued by the interior department or local governments, violations can be reported through hotlines 8925-0343, 8925-1144, 0927-4226300 or 0931-3849272.

"Humihingi po kami ng tulong sa publiko na tulungan ninyo po ang pamahalaan na masigurong sumusunod ang mga establisimyento sa minimum public health standards," he said.

(We ask assistance from the public to help the government ensure that establishments follow minimum public health standards.)