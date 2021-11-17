Watch more on iWantTFC

Government seeks to tap more encoders to ensure the database for the COVID-19 vaccination drive is up to date, an official said on Wednesday.

The labor department has opened its government internship program to hire additional data encoders, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"For NCR mayroon po silang binuksang 100 slots na puwedeng i-hire ng mga encoders na ia-assign natin sa iba’t ibang mga local government units na nangangailangan ng additional encoders," he said in a televised public briefing.

(For NCR, they opened 100 slots in which encoders can be hired and assigned to different local government units that need additional encoders.)



Information and Communications Undersecretary Manny Caintic earlier this week said local government had a backlog of about 30 percent in uploading their vaccination data.

"Naghihikayat din tayo ng volunteerism sa ating mga tao na tumulong sa inyong mga LGU. Kailangan natin ng data encoders," he said on Monday.

(We are encouraging volunteerism among the public to help your LGUs. They need data encoders.)

"Mahirap humagilap ng mga data encoders ang mga LGUs kasi una sa lahat kailangan din natin silang pakainin at kailangan natin silang bigyan ng incentive. Pero I’m sure ang ating mga kapwa dito ay may mga sapat na oras na puwede kayong mag-sign up sa volunteer work."

(It is difficult for LGUs to get data encoders because we need to feed them and give them incentives. But I'm sure our compatriots here have enough time when you can sign for volunteer work.)

Government needs some 50,000 data encoders for a nationwide vaccination program that aims to cover 15 million from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, Caintic said.

"Sa susunod na mga araw magpo-post kami ng sign-up sheet for data encoders para puwede nating italaga sa bawat mga LGU," he said.

(In the next days, we will post a sign-up sheet for data encoders that we can assign to each LGU.)