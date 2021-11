Watch more on iWantTFC

The interior department on Wednesday said it might ask some local government units this week to explain why they should not face sanctions over failure to meet COVID-19 vaccination targets or the wastage of jabs.

"Tinatapos na po namin at bina-validate iyong report mula sa National Vaccine Operation Center," said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

(We are completing and validating the report from the National Vaccine Operation Center.)

"Baka po before the end of the week ay magkakaroon po kami ng issuance ng mga show cause orders, as soon as aprubahan po ni Secretary Eduardo Año iyong issuance nito sa mga LGU. Please give us a few days before we make that announcement," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Perhaps before the end of the week we will have an issuance of show cause orders to LGUs as soon as it is approved by Secretary Eduardo Año.)

President Rodrigo Duterte last week said he wanted local government units to face sanctions for problems in their COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

"I will hold each and every LGU accountable for this," he said.

Local officials and department heads can face neglect of duty and misconduct charges for vaccine wastage or unjustified failure to ramp up the immunization program, Malaya earlier said.

"Mismo po ang DILG ang magsasampa ng kaso sa kanila at puwede po silang masuspende o kaya naman matanggal sa serbisyo kung mapapatunayan pong nagkaroon sila ng mga kasong ito," he said.

(The DILG will file cases against them and they can be suspended or removed from service if these cases are proven.)



The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 32.2 million of its 109 million population. The government's target is to fully vaccinate some 77.1 million for the country to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

The government this week started giving booster shots to health workers, the first priority group.