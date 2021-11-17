Home  >  News

Analysis: What the Marcos-Sara alliance means for the administration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2021 11:38 PM

Political analysts give mixed thoughts on the newly forged tandem of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio. What the 2022 polls are showing, they said, is the breakup of administration forces. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2021
