Home  >  News

Public warned against fake donation drives for typhoon victims

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2020 09:56 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The National Bureau of Investigation warned the public against scammers as fake donation drives for typhoon victims proliferate online. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   National Bureau of Investigation   NBI   fake donation drive   donation scam  