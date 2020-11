Plan to sue Magat Dam managers may not prosper: Palace

Watch also in iWantTFC

A plan of Cagayan province residents to pursue charges against operators of Magat Dam for causing widespread flooding during the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses might not prosper, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Aside from the opening of the dam's spill gate, a chokepoint in the Cagayan River and illegal mining, and deforestation were also factors in the flooding, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Let's give it the benefit of the doubt right now... Iyong liability ng Magat ay parang mahirap na maprubehan talaga, although we would want better coordination and better working relationship," he told reporters.

(The liability of Magat might be hard to prove.)

