Palace: Franchise, license applicants will be required to plant trees

A suggestion for applicants to plant trees before getting their franchise and license "will be a policy," Malacañang said Tuesday, after deforestation was among factors blamed for record flooding seen in parts of the country in the wake of Typhoon Ulysses.

The government will also coordinate with the education department on possibly requiring students to plant trees, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

