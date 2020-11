Isabela lacks funds to test typhoon evacuees for COVID-19: governor

Watch also in iWantTFC

Isabela province lacks funds to test for the novel coronavirus thousands of residents who fled from floods that typhoon Ulysses spawned last week, Governor Rodito Albano III said Tuesday.

"Wala kaming pera para sa ganoon," he said a televised public briefing. "Karamihan ng mga evacuation center sa amin, nalubog din kasi nga sa laki ng tubig na nag-ano sa ilog."

"So, ina-assess pa namin ito at niri-reorient at niri-redirect namin iyong mga resources natin towards upgrading ng mga rescue facilities at saka mga evacuation centers dito sa Isabela," he added.

(We don't have money for that. Most of our evacuation centers were also inundated because of the water from the river. We are still assessing, reorienting and redirecting our resources towards upgrading rescue facilities and evacuation centers here in Isabela.)

Albano said it was important for authorities to boost the health of residents.

"Ang importante, palakasin ko muna iyong resistensya ng mga tao dito. Kasi kung humina iyong resistensiya nila, wala! Kasi iyang na iyong COVID-19 sa ano iyan, tatama at tatama iyan sa kanila," he said.

(We need to strengthen the immunity of the people here because if it weakens, nothing good will come of it. That COVID-19 will surely hit them.)