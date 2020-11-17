Home  >  News

DOH warns of COVID-19 surge amid packed evacuation centers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2020 09:52 PM

The Department of Health warned of a surge in COVID-19 cases due to cramped conditions in evacuation centers. Authorities said some evacuees are resisting their plan to relocate them to less crowded shelters. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2020
