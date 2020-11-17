DBM: Ulysses-hit local governments to get P1.5-billion additional funds

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Department of Budget and Management said Tuesday it would release P1.5 billion in additional funds to some local governments to help their constituents cope with the effects of typhoon Ulysses.

Select governments will receive aid equivalent to 1 percent of their Internal Revenue Allotment, said Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado.

Beneficiaries include Albay, Quezon, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Sorsogon, Occidental Mindoro, Laguna, Marinduque, Cavite, Rizal, Camarines Norte, Masbate and Romblon provinces, he said.

"That’s P1.5 billion po iyan na ire-release natin. Baka, kung hindi ngayon ay baka bukas po. Basta within the week, ire-release na po natin iyan. Diretso na po iyan sa account ng mga local government units po," he said in a televised public briefing.

(That's P1.5 billion that we will release if not today, then tomorrow or within the week. That will go straight to the account of local government units.)

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Monday recommended that President Rodrigo Duterte declare a state of calamity for the entire Luzon after it was battered by several storms since mid-October.

The death toll from Typhoon Ulysses has reached 73, according to reports received by the NDRRMC, as of 9 a.m. of Tuesday. It also left 24 people injured, and 19 missing. The NDRRMC noted though that these reports are still subject for further validation and verification.

Damage to agriculture is estimated to cost over P2.7 billion, and more than P5.25 billion for infrastructure. The NDRRMC said 39,808 houses were damaged.

Cagayan, Isabela, and Cavite have been placed under a State of Calamity.

- with reports from Jamaine Punzalan and Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

Watch part of the briefing here. Video courtesy of PTV