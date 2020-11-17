Home  >  News

'Bayanihan 3' may be 'premature' for now: Palace

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2020 03:15 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

A proposal for another law allocating funds to address the coronavirus pandemic might be "premature" for now, pending the passage of the 2021 national budget, President Duterte's spokesman said Tuesday. Watch part of his briefing here.
Read More:  Bayanihan 3   Malacañang   Palace   Harry Roque   IATF   coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus worldometer   coronavirus deaths   coronavirus cases   coronavirus how many   coronavirus updates   COVID-19 updates   pandemic   COVID   COVID latest   coronavirus latest   Philippines coronavirus   Philippines news  