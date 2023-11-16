Leni Robredo, Leila de Lima share details of their reunion

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former Vice President Leni Robredo and former senator Leila de Lima reunited in their home province of Camarines Sur on Thursday, November 16, days after the latter was released from a nearly seven-year detention.

Speaking with reporters separately after their two-hour meeting, both Robredo and de Lima said their reunion did not involve talk of politics nor plans of the opposition.

"Wala kaming pinag-usapan na pulitika, actually," Robredo said, adding that she and de Lima mostly discussed how the former lawmaker intends to regain her footing in her personal life.

