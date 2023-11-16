Home  >  News

Senior House officials dismiss rumors of impeachment moves vs VP Duterte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2023 11:14 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine congressional leaders denied rumors of an impeachment plot against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The supposed plot was earlier revealed by a House lawmaker who is one of the vice president’s harshest critics. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Sara Duterte   impeachment   House of Representatives  