De Lima visits Robredo in Naga City ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2023 11:22 PM Former Philippine vice president Leni Robredo meets with ex-senator Leila de Lima days after the former lawmaker was released from detention. De Lima said she's ready to help the International Criminal Court in its probe of the Duterte administration's drug war. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2023