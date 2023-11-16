Home  >  News

De Lima visits Robredo in Naga City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2023 11:22 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former Philippine vice president Leni Robredo meets with ex-senator Leila de Lima days after the former lawmaker was released from detention.

De Lima said she’s ready to help the International Criminal Court in its probe of the Duterte administration’s drug war. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Leila de Lima   Leni Robredo   Rodrigo Duterte   war on drugs  