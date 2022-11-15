Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Suspek sa gang rape sa Occidental Mindoro, huli matapos ang 9 taon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2022 07:53 AM | Updated as of Nov 16 2022 08:05 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Siyam na taon ding nagtago sa Taguig ang isang 29 anyos na lalaki na suspek sa isang umano'y gang rape sa Occidental Mindoro.

Ayon kay P/Lt. Jerry Campo, hepe ng warrant section ng Manila Police District, ilang araw nilang isinailalim sa surveillance ang suspek sa tinitirhan nito sa Taguig City matapos na magrequest sa kanila ang Mamburao PNP na ihain ang warrant of arrest.

Martes ng umaga nagpositibo ang kanilang operasyon. 

Ang lalaki ay umano isa sa 4 na suspek sa gang rape sa dalawang menor de edad sa Occidental Mindoro.

Isa sa mga ito ang kasalukuyang nakakulong na.

Itinanggi ng suspek na ginahasa nila ang biktima.

Kwento niya, edad 14 pa lamang siya nang mapagbintangan.

Hindi niya inakala umano na itinuloy pala ang kaso sa kanya at nabigla na lamang ng arestuhin.

Kwento pa nito, dati siyang nasa pangangalaga ng DSWD matapos maakusahan.

Nakapagpatuloy pa siya ng pagaaral sa high school at nag-enroll pa sa kolehiyo.

Pero dahil kapos, nagpasyang pumunta sa Maynila kaya hindi niya inakala na tuloy pa ang kaso sa kanya.

Ngayong araw kukunin ng Mamburao Police ang suspek para iharap sa korte sa Occidental Mindoro.—Ulat ni Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  gang rape   Occidental Mindoro   Mamburao   Taguig   Manila  