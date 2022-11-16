Home > News BuCor discovers animals cared for by inmates at New Bilibid Prison ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2022 11:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC More irregularities uncovered at the Philippine national penitentiary. The latest inspection by Bureau of Corrections officials discovered over a dozen farm and exotic animals supposedly being cared for by inmates at the New Bilibid Prison. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bureau of Corrections New Bilibid Prisons BuCor Bilibid /business/11/17/22/sim-registration-act-epektibo-na-simula-disyembre-27/news/11/17/22/ilang-senador-nais-bigyan-ng-intelligence-fund-ang-dict/news/11/17/22/phase-1-ng-national-broadband-plan-posibleng-matapos-sa-kalagitnaan-ng-2023/video/business/11/16/22/psei-joins-regional-slide-snaps-3-day-winning-streak/video/news/11/16/22/antiporda-faces-harassment-other-administrative-complaints