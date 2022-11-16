Home  >  News

BuCor discovers animals cared for by inmates at New Bilibid Prison

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2022 11:43 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

More irregularities uncovered at the Philippine national penitentiary.

The latest inspection by Bureau of Corrections officials discovered over a dozen farm and exotic animals supposedly being cared for by inmates at the New Bilibid Prison. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bureau of Corrections   New Bilibid Prisons   BuCor   Bilibid  