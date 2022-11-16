Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

3 napaslang sa drug war, isasailalim sa reautopsy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2022 08:30 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Muling hinukay ang mga labi ng tatlong umanoý biktima ng drug war ng nagdaang administrasyon sa pagkakalibing ng mga ito sa Bagbag Cemetery sa Novaliches, Quezon City kahapon.

Ang mga labi ay tinanggal sa nitso at dinala sa laboratoryo ni forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun upang isailalim sa re-autopsy.

Ayon kay Project Hilom coordinator Randy delos Santos, una nang pinalitaw ng mga awtoridad na namatay sa natural cause ang mga ito, sa kabila na nakitaan ang mga ito ng mga tama ng bala nang i-autopsy.

Si Randy delos Santos ay tiyuhin ng yumaong si Kian delos Santos na namatay din sa drug war ng nakaraang administrasyon.

Hindi naman mapigilan ng mga kapamilya ng mga biktima ang kanilang lungkot at pangungulila matapos i-exhume ang labi ng kanilang kaanak.

Pawang mahihirap ang mga ito at hindi na kayang bayaran ang renta para sa libing ng kanilang mahal sa buhay.

Pagkatapos ng re-autopsy ay ike-cremate ang mga labi ng mga biktima at pansamantala muna silang iuuwi ng mga kapamilya sa kanilang mga tahanan hanggang sa magkaroon na ng mass grave ang mga ito o panibagong lugar na maaaring paglagakan ng mga abo.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  tagalog news   teleradyo   drug war   rodrigo duterte   duterte   war on drugs  