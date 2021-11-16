Watch more on iWantTFC

Will President Rodrigo Duterte release his statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN) if he wins a Senate seat in the 2022 elections?

Duterte's acting spokesman Karlo Nograles said while he was not familiar with the Senate's SALN policies, "I’m sure the President will follow whatever protocols or practices there are in the Senate."

The President's SALNs from 2018 have been out of public eye since Ombudsman Samuel Martires limited access last year. In September, Martires suggested those commenting publicly on the document may be jailed for 5 yers.

Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero last week said candidates for next year's elections should release their SALN. Those who agreed included Vice President Leni Robredo and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Asked if Duterte would make his SALN public, Nograles said, "Let me consult and ask the President with regard to that, and we’ll come up with a statement after."

The Ombudsman last year said copies of the SALN may only be provided if:

the request is from the declarant or the person who filed the SALN or the duly authorized representative of the declarant;

there is a court order; or

the request is made by the Ombudsman’s field investigation units



