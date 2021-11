Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Vice presidential aspirant Vicente “Tito” Sotto III is not bothered by Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan running against him in the 2022 elections.

Sotto is married to Helen Gamboa, aunt of Pangilinan's wife, Sharon Cuneta.

Pangilinan himself said he hopes to reconcile with Sotto after the elections, after Cuneta acknowledged a rift in their family amid the competing vice presidential bids of their two relatives.

“Well, to each his own. That question would better be asked my wife and my children. They have a different perspective as far as I’m concerned,” Sotto said.

“Sa akin I brush it off. To them it’s a big deal,” he said, adding: "I would be bothered if it’s Vic Sotto or Joey de Leon."

Actress-singer Ciara Sotto, the daughter of Sen. Sotto and Gamboa, had earlier expressed hurt and disappointment with Pangilinan’s vice-presidential bid, saying the move made her “feel that my parents were of no value after all.”

Sotto took the same tone when asked about his niece Paulina openly expressing her support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid.

“Well, to each his own. As I said.”

Sotto said differing political views among members of his family do not disturb him.

--ANC, 16 November 2021