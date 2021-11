Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it will rotate personnel who are familiar with candidates in their local areas.

In an interview on ANC’s Rundown. PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos assured the public that they would remain professional and non-partisan in the 2022 elections.

“We will stand on neutral ground. We’re making all the necessary preparations to achieve that. As early as May this year, we’re starting already the preparations and to keep our personnel non-partisan, we are going to apply our rotation policy,” said Carlos.

Carlos on Friday formally became the 27th chief of the PNP. He succeeded Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar who served the PNP for 6 months. Prior to his new post, the former PNP spokesman served as head of the chief of the Directorial Staff.

“Those commanders on the ground that are familiar already with the possible candidates in that area, we are going to move them to another post so that they cannot say that they are already supporting a particular candidate,” he said.

The rotation policy also covers policemen who have relatives running for different elective posts in next year’s polls.

“We will transfer them to another place where they cannot influence or be part or take part in the elections in that place where their relatives are running,” he said.

- ANC Rundown 16 November 2021