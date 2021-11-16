Home  >  News

Filipino healthcare workers to start receiving booster shots on Wednesday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2021 11:12 PM

The national COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to enter a new phase with the rollout of booster shots for healthcare workers. Drug regulators have approved at least 4 vaccine brands for booster use. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2021
