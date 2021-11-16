Home  >  News

Sunog sumiklab sa residential area sa Cainta, Rizal

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2021 08:52 AM

MAYNILA—Natupok ang hilera ng mga apartment sa Barangay San Andres sa Cainta, Rizal Martes ng madaling-araw.

Ayon sa Bureau of Fire Protection, nag-umpisa ang sunog sa kusina ng isa sa mga apartment unit sa lugar.

Agad iniakyat sa ikalawang alarma ang sunog dakong alas-4:30 matapos nitong kumalat sa 2 pang katabing unit.

Ayon kay Benedict Cruz, may-ari ng nasunog na apartment, 2 pamilya at 1 mag-asawa ang nabiktima ng sunog. 

Basa ngayon ang lahat ng mga kagamitan sa mga nasunog na apartment unit habang ang iba sa mga gamit nila ay tuluyan nang natupok at hindi na kayang maisalba.

Posible aniyang umabot sa P200,000 ang gagastusin para mapaayos muli ang mga nasunog na bahay.

Problemado ngayon ang mga nabiktima ng sunog sa kung saan sila pansamantalang titira.

Dakong alas-5 ng umaga naapula ang sunog. Napabayaang gasul ang isa sa mga iimbestigahan ng BFP.

