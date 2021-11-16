Home  >  News

Duterte lifts mandatory use of face shields in areas under alert levels 1 to 3

Posted at Nov 16 2021 10:58 PM

The government lifted its face shield mandate in areas under Alert Levels 3 and below. Some establishments, however, continued to require wearing one. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2021
