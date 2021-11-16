Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila authorities will consult health and business leaders on President Rodrigo Duterte's call to bar unvaccinated children from malls and other public places, an official said on Tuesday.

Authorities will meet on Tuesday with all city health officers and a pediatrician, said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos.

"Kung anuman ang mapagkasunduan, ito po ay ihahain ko sa ating mga alkalde, sa mga mayors, at siguro ito po ang aming magiging posisyon later on," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Whatever we will agree on, it will be presented to our mayors, and perhaps it will be our position later on.)

Abalos said authorities will also consult business leaders to cushion the economy from any policy change.

"Lahat ay involved po. Huwag kayong mag-alala, we will make sure that ito ay kasama sa diyalogong ito," he added.

(All will be involved. Do not worry, we will make sure this is part of the dialogue.)

He also reminded the public, "Dapat ho talaga ang magulang ay mayroon naman tayong responsibilidad sa ating anak."

"[Kung ang] anak naman ay talagang mga baby pa ito, let’s say 2 months old... manggaling na rin sa atin na talagang huwag na nating dalhin pa sa mga areas dahil baka mahawa pa ‘no." he said.

(Parents should be responsible for our children. If they are still babies, let’s say 2 months old, let us refrain from bringing them to areas where they could get infected.)

The Philippines in mid-October started giving COVID-19 vaccines to children with comorbidities before eventually expanding the inoculation drive to all 12 to 17-year-olds.