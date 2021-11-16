Arrest of child rights activist based on valid warrant - PNP chief

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— The newly-installed chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said the arrest of an anti-child trafficking advocate in Bulacan was based on a valid warrant, reiterating that there is no crackdown against activists.

“Wala po tayong crackdown na ginagawa. Ang sa amin po ay pagpapatupad ng batas, pagpapatupad ng utos ng korte at 'yung ating pag-perform ng ating duties,” said Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos.

(There is no crackdown. For us it's all about enforcing the law, enforcing court orders and the performance of our duties.)

The PNP on Sunday arrested Sally Crisostomo-Ujano, the national coordinator of the group Philippines Against Child Trafficking (PACT), in her home in Bulacan. The warrant of arrest was for rebellion, issued by Lucena City Regional Trial Court Branch 59 Judge Virgilio Alfajora on June 28, 2006.

“This is based on a valid warrant of arrest issued by a particular court. As law enforcers we did effect the arrest based on the warrant,” Carlos said.

The Central Luzon Police called Ujano one of the country’s top most wanted persons “who had been hiding for 15 years.”

But PACT said she has been a coordinator since 2008 and before that was executive director of the Women’s Crisis Center from 1990 to 2007.

The group also stressed that Ujano had been working with government agencies such as the PNP’s Women and Child Protection Unit and the Philippine Women’s Commission.

“What they’ve been doing, saying training the police, the question is are the policemen that are training knowledgeable about the warrant? This is a valid warrant. There is a specific team, unit that are tasked to go after persons that have warrants of arrest and this is one particular case that we effected arrest based on valid warrant of arrest issued by a competent court,” he said.

- ANC Rundown 16 November 2021

