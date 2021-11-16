299 areas nationwide under granular lockdown, fewer violations recorded: DILG

Watch more on iWantTFC

Only 299 areas nationwide remain under granular lockdowns, the interior department said, as COVID-19 cases continued to go down.

These areas are home to 443 households or about 1,147 people, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told President Rodrigo Duterte in a taped meeting that aired on Tuesday.

In Metro Manila, granular lockdowns cover only 14 areas or some 211 individuals, he said.

Government started testing granular lockdowns with a 5-level alert system in Metro Manila in mid-September in a bid to better contain coronavirus infections and spur business activity.

In early November, Año said 423 areas or 7,232 households were under lockdown.

"Ibig sabihin po, talagang napakaganda at bumababa ang ating mga numero," he said.

(This means our numbers are improving and going down.)

Authorities also recorded fewer violations of health protocols at 93,172 from Nov. 7 to 12, Año said. The interior department earlier said it tallied 107,859 breaches from Oct. 31 to Nov 6.

Last week's figure included 62,777 instances of improper use of anti-virus masks, 780 mass gatherings, and 29,615 violations of physical distancing, said Año.

"Sumusunod naman ang ating mga kababayan, bagamat nakita natin na talagang nagdadagsaan ang ating mga kababayan sa paglabas. Siguro po ay nasabik lamang sila sa matagal na lockdown noong nakaraang one and a half year," the interior secretary said.

(Our compatriots follow rules, though we see some flocking outside. Perhaps they were just excited to go out after a long lockdown in the past year and a half.)

"Pero nakita natin na huhupa naman ito. Kahapon po ay umikot kami at nakita namin na sumusunod naman ang ating mga kababayan sa minimum public health standards," he added.

(But we see that this will ease. Yesterday, we went around and saw that our compatriots follow the minimum public health standards.)