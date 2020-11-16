Student groups call for nationwide class suspension until Duterte resigns
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 16 2020 10:54 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine universities, academic break, nationwide academic break
- /video/news/11/16/20/palace-defends-dutertes-sex-jokes-during-disaster-briefing
- /video/news/11/16/20/palace-sees-no-shortcomings-in-cagayan-valley-disaster
- /news/11/16/20/fda-warns-public-vs-2-unregistered-face-mask-brands
- /news/11/16/20/malacaang-kay-pantaleon-alvarez-we-wish-him-well
- /news/11/16/20/revilla-seeks-senate-inquiry-on-how-to-prevent-floods-in-typhoon-prone-areas