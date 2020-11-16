Home  >  News

Student groups call for nationwide class suspension until Duterte resigns

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2020 10:54 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Several student groups in Philippine universities are calling for a suspension of online classes until President Rodrigo Duterte relinquishes his office. 

The students are fed up with the government's supposed poor response to crisis after crisis. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   Philippine universities   academic break   nationwide academic break  