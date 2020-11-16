Robredo urges classroom redesign after consecutive typhoons

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Monday public school buildings should be redesigned, as these are usually used as evacuation centers during typhoons.

Robredo, who has been making rounds in storm-stricken areas the past weeks, said school buildings in the typhoon-prone provinces should not have just one floor.

"Sana yung design ng mga schools nababagay na sa lugar natin…In Manila kasi yung mga public schools multilevel. Pero sa’min, most of our schools are one-storey," she told ANC's Headstart, referring to her recent ocular at her native province of Camarines Sur.

(The schools' design should be suited to the area. In Manila, public schools are multilevel. But in our area, most of our schools are one-storey.)

"Parati kong sinasabi, lalo na dun sa mga bahain na lugar, wag tayo mag-one-storey. Lagi yun naa-underwater during floods," she said.

(I always say, especially in flood-prone areas, let's not have do one-storey. Those will always go underwater during floods.)

She also proposes rethinking the design of the roofs, as the current one can be removed by strong winds, as she had seen in her recent visit to schools.

"Karamihan sa schools na binisita ko, nawalan ng bubong, nagiba yung mga kisame. It was really scary because it happened while there were evacuees inside," she said.

(Most of the schools I visited, there were no more roofs, the ceilings were damaged. It was really scary because it happened while there were evacuees inside.)

The Philippines has been battered by 5 storms since October. State weather bureau PAGASA last week said 4 more may enter the country's area of responsibility before the year ends.