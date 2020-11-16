Palace to Ateneo students on strike: You might not graduate

Watch also in iWantTFC

Malacañang on Monday reiterated his warning to students of the Ateneo de Manila University that they might not graduate if they continue with an academic strike to condemn what they called "criminally neglectful” response of the government to the recent typhoons and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universities have "academic freedom" to set course requirements and deny any degree to students who fail to comply, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Iyong plano po nila na huwag magsumite ng requirements eh baka ang resulta po d'yan, hindi kayo matapos ng inyong pag-aaral. Iyan naman po ay warning lang," he told reporters.

(Their plan to not submit requirements might result to not completing their studies. That is just a warning.)

Around 500 Ateneo students, in a statement, pledged to withhold the submission of any school requirement from Nov. 18, until the "national government heeds the people’s demands for proper calamity aid and pandemic response."

Seven weather disturbances hit the Philippines since mid-October, of which super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) and Typhoon Ulysses (International name: Vamco) caused significant devastation mainly in Luzon.

The country's coronavirus tally, meanwhile, has climbed to 409,574 on Monday, of which, 27,369 are active cases. The death toll stood at 7,839.

Following the lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease amid the lack of treatment and vaccine for it, the country went into economic recession beginning the second quarter of the year.