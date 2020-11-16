Duterte to join online APEC Summit this week

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte will join an online summit of leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on Nov. 20, Malacañang said Monday.

The summit will start in the evening with a "leaders' family photo" and 2 short sessions, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Malaysia will host the first ever virtual APEC Summit, which it said was expected to launch the region's Post-2020 Vision, the key policy set to replace the "Bogor Goals" that would reach maturity at the end of the year.

The "Bogor Goals", adopted at the 1994 APEC summit in Bogor, Indonesia, called for all APEC economies to achieve free and open trade and investment by 2020. - With a report from Reuters