WHO determining extent of suspected breach of COVID-19 vaccination data ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2023 12:08 AM COVID-19 vaccination data of the Philippines and India have reportedly been leaked after a cyberattack on the World Health Organization. The WHO said it is still determining the extent of the data breach. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 14, 2023