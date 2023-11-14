Home  >  News

WHO determining extent of suspected breach of COVID-19 vaccination data

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2023 12:08 AM

COVID-19 vaccination data of the Philippines and India have reportedly been leaked after a cyberattack on the World Health Organization.

The WHO said it is still determining the extent of the data breach. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 14, 2023
