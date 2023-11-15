Home > News UN Special Rapporteur recommends disbandment of NTF-ELCAC ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2023 11:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A United Nations Special Rapporteur urged the Philippine government to disband its anti-Communist task force over its alleged red-tagging of government critics. But the task force believes the UN official may have been misinformed about its mandate and operations. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A United Nations Special Rapporteur urged the Philippine government to disband its anti-Communist task force over its alleged red-tagging of government critics. Read More: ANC The World Tonight UN Special Rapporteur NTF-ELCAC red-tagging