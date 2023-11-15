Home  >  News

UN Special Rapporteur recommends disbandment of NTF-ELCAC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2023 11:37 PM

A United Nations Special Rapporteur urged the Philippine government to disband its anti-Communist task force over its alleged red-tagging of government critics.

But the task force believes the UN official may have been misinformed about its mandate and operations. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2023
