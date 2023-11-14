Shear line, amihan to drench Luzon, Samar

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rainy weather will be experienced over most of Luzon and Samar provinces, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

Metro Manila, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the Samar provinces will have scattered rains due to the Shear Line. It is where the cool and dry northeast monsoon or Amihan meets the warm and moist easterlies.

Amihan will also bring rains over Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Flooding and landslides remain likely, especially since it has been raining in these areas for several days already.

Small sea vessels are not allowed to sail over the seaboards of Ilocos provinces, Cagayan Valley, northern Quezon, eastern Bicol Region, and Northern and Eastern Samar due to big waves brought by the Amihan.

Fair and hot weather will be experienced in other areas of the country. Amihan may still bring some isolated light rains in Ilocos Region and other parts of Cordillera and Central Luzon while there may also be isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms over the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the weather disturbance outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) was located 1,275 km east of Northeastern Mindanao and does not affect the country's weather. It remains a low pressure area after weakening from a tropical depression on Tuesday due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

State weather forecast Robert Badrina noted that the system may enter the PAR in the coming days and re-intensify into a storm by Friday or weekend. It will be assigned the local name Kabayan.