QC prosecutor summons Duterte to answer grave threats complaint

A summons for ex-Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte. The Quezon City prosecutor's office wants him to face a preliminary investigation into his alleged death threat against lawmaker France Castro. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2023